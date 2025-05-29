Surfer left in coma after being hit by car outside his Dana Point home, family says

A Southern California surfer is fighting for his life in the hospital after his family says he was hit by a driver in front of his Dana Point home.

A Southern California surfer is fighting for his life in the hospital after his family says he was hit by a driver in front of his Dana Point home.

A Southern California surfer is fighting for his life in the hospital after his family says he was hit by a driver in front of his Dana Point home.

A Southern California surfer is fighting for his life in the hospital after his family says he was hit by a driver in front of his Dana Point home.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California surfer is fighting for his life in the hospital after his family says he was hit by a driver.

The family of Charlos Bentley says he was loading up his truck in front of his Dana Point home on Saturday night. He was getting ready to take his wife and kids surfing at San Onofre State Beach the next day when a car suddenly hit him and his truck.

His wife, who is said to have heard the crash, immediately called 911.

Bentley was rushed to Providence Mission Viejo Hospital and is currently in a coma with numerous injuries.

"He's a god-fearing man and he's got a massive community behind him," said Timo Bentley, the victim's brother.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Details about what led up to the crash were not available.