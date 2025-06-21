Video shows driver accused of hitting and killing man sleeping in Sun Valley gas station parking lot

LAPD is hopeful someone will recognize the suspect's dark-colored Hummer EV with a front light bar and three cab lights on the roof.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting and killing a man lying in a parking lot in Sun Valley.

It happened early Tuesday morning at an Arco gas station on the corner of Laurel Canyon and Roscoe boulevards.

Surveillance video released by Los Angeles police shows the driver of an SUV running the man over while he was lying between two parking stalls.

The driver then picked up a passenger and drove off, fleeing northbound on Pendleton Street from Roscoe Boulevard, according to police.

LAPD described the SUV as a dark-colored Hummer EV with a front light bar and three cab lights on the roof.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding the collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Gallo, at (818) 644-8119 or Detective II Barragan at (818) 644-8028. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the "P3 Tips" mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

