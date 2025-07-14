Suspect armed with rifle dies after police shooting in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect died Monday morning following a police shooting in Boyle Heights that shut down several streets and prompted a neighborhood lockdown.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. along Spence Street, just north of Olympic. Officers received a call about a man in the area who was reportedly armed with a rifle.

Details are limited, but police told Eyewitness News a police shooting occurred shortly after officers got to the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the suspect was hit.

At one point, the suspect barricaded himself in a white van. He was seen slumped over the van's steering wheel with a rifle on his lap. AIR7 later captured a SWAT team pulling the suspect out of the van.

The suspect has not been identified.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.