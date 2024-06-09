WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect arrested after driver shot in the neck, possibly with BB gun, on 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

KABC logo
Sunday, June 9, 2024 1:55PM
Suspect arrested after driver shot in neck on 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
A suspect was arrested after a driver was shot in the neck, possibly with a BB gun, on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park, the California Highway Patrol said.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested after a driver was shot in the neck Saturday night, possibly with a BB gun, on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park, the California Highway Patrol said.

The car-to-car shooting was reported by the victim shortly before midnight on the eastbound side of the freeway, near Francisquito Avenue, a CHP spokesperson said.

The wounded man followed the suspect's vehicle while talking on the phone with the Highway Patrol, and CHP officers conducted a traffic stop in Pomona.

The unidentified suspect pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A firearm -- either a BB gun or an airsoft gun -- was recovered, authorities said.

Two other people in the suspect's vehicle were detained but not arrested.

The shooting victim was evaluated at the scene but not transported to a hospital, according to the Highway Patrol.

The suspected gunman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the CHP spokesperson said.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW