Suspect arrested after driver shot in the neck, possibly with BB gun, on 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested after a driver was shot in the neck Saturday night, possibly with a BB gun, on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park, the California Highway Patrol said.

The car-to-car shooting was reported by the victim shortly before midnight on the eastbound side of the freeway, near Francisquito Avenue, a CHP spokesperson said.

The wounded man followed the suspect's vehicle while talking on the phone with the Highway Patrol, and CHP officers conducted a traffic stop in Pomona.

The unidentified suspect pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A firearm -- either a BB gun or an airsoft gun -- was recovered, authorities said.

Two other people in the suspect's vehicle were detained but not arrested.

The shooting victim was evaluated at the scene but not transported to a hospital, according to the Highway Patrol.

The suspected gunman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the CHP spokesperson said.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.