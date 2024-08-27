Suspects arrested in Compton after armed home invasion in Sherman Oaks

Three armed suspects broke into a home in Sherman Oaks and confronted a woman who was taking a shower at the time.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two suspects are in custody after a terrifying home invasion robbery Monday night in Sherman Oaks.

Police say three armed suspects broke into a home around 9 p.m. while a woman was taking a shower at the time. It's not clear what if anything they stole from the home. The woman was not injured.

Undercover investigators had apparently already been tracking the suspects and with help from an LAPD helicopter followed them to a neighborhood in Compton in the area of 152nd Street and Maie Avenue before attempting the arrest.

One suspect was seen running from officers through a neighborhood and onto a school property before eventually being taken into custody. Police were continuing to look for additional suspects.

A second burglary was also reported in the Sherman Oaks area Monday night, in a neighborhood near the Fashion Square mall.