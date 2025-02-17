Suspect arrested in killing of man shot during street fight in North Hollywood, LAPD says

A 32-year-old man was shot to death during a fistfight in North Hollywood, authorities said.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A suspect was arrested Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man during a fistfight on a busy North Hollywood street, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Carlos Meza, allegedly shot Luke Reynolds at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in front of a bar in the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard, near Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said "several individuals became involved in a fistfight in front of a business," and Reynolds was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A bystander's video from the scene appeared to show Reynolds squaring off with two men dressed in dark clothing near cars parked along the street. Reynolds landed a punch before he was taken to the ground by the second man and the fight continued. The video did not capture the shooting.

After Reynolds was shot, the other two men reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Meza was arrested Sunday afternoon but a description of the second man was unavailable.

In a social media post, the LAPD said Meza was located and arrested by its Gang and Narcotics Division in cooperation with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the LAPD's North Hollywood station at 818-754-8300 or, during weekends or non- business hours, at 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.