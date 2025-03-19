Suspect charged with murder after sheriff's deputy killed during chase in Victorville

Ryan Turner was charged with murder in connection to a pursuit crash that killed a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, officials announced.

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- A man accused in connection to a pursuit crash that killed a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was charged with murder, the county's district attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr., 36, died during a stolen-car chase Monday in Victorville when he crashed into a bystander vehicle and then slammed into a light pole.

The suspect that Deputy Cuevas was chasing, 22-year-old Ryan Turner, was later arrested on vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

The DA's office announced charges against Turner for murder, evading an officer and driving or taking a vehicle without consent.

Turner is scheduled to be arraigned on March 20 at the Victorville Superior Courthouse.

