Suspect in custody following police shooting in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody Monday following a police shooting in North Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Gang Enforcement Detail officers were serving a search warrant around 10 a.m. at a home in the 11500 block of Gilmore Avenue.

The officers went into the backyard of the home and came across the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun. An officer opened fire, but no one was injured.

The suspect - described only as an adult male - was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.