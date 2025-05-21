Suspect drives car with only 3 tires during chase from Riverside to LA County

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase came to an end near East Los Angeles after the suspect drove most of the way with only three tires.

The pursuit started overnight Wednesday in the Riverside area. It's unclear what the driver was initially wanted for, but the chase eventually made its way over to Los Angeles County.

Video shows the vehicle traveling along the center divider of the 60 Freeway with only three tires as sparks shot out from underneath the truck.

Additional details were not available.