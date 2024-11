Suspect front flips over fence during wild end of high-speed police chase in Texas

A high-speed chase in Texas had a wild ending after the suspect front flipped over a fence in efforts to get away.

The 29 year-old driver had several close calls with other cars during the hour-long pursuit.

When he finally stopped the car, he tried to run away and did an acrobatic flip over a fence.

The driver was taken into custody. There were no reports of any injuries.

It is unclear why the chase initially started.