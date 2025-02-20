Suspect identified in stabbing death of Cal Fire captain in San Diego County

No arrests have been made in the murder of a Cal Fire captain, but authorities say she may have known her killer.

No arrests have been made in the murder of a Cal Fire captain, but authorities say she may have known her killer.

No arrests have been made in the murder of a Cal Fire captain, but authorities say she may have known her killer.

No arrests have been made in the murder of a Cal Fire captain, but authorities say she may have known her killer.

RAMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing death of a Cal Fire captain in San Diego County.

According to the sheriff's office, 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi is wanted in connection with the death of Rebecca "Becky" Marodi.

Authorities said the suspect also goes by the name Yolanda Olenjniczak and remains at large. She's being described as a 5-foot-2 woman with brown hair, weighing about 166 pounds.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said it's investigating the fire captain's death as a potential domestic violence incident.

"The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case," said the sheriff's office in a statement released Thursday.

Deputies responded to a radio call just before 9 p.m. Monday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road in Ramona.

Deputies found Marodi with multiple stab wounds and treated her until Cal Fire paramedics arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Marodi served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County, starting as a volunteer in Moreno Valley. She also recently helped battle the Eaton Fire.

"The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family," Cal Fire said.

John Clingingsmith, a Cal Fire Riverside County public information officer, knew Marodi for 30 years.

"She was always very positive," Clingingsmith said. "Always had a smile on her face. It didn't matter what the situation was."

"I think that's one of the things everybody has been talking about, was her smile and her laugh, and just the fact that she was always there," Clingingsmith added.

Marodi was planning to retire later this year.