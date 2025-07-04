Suspect is shot after opening fire on sheriff's deputies in Monterey Park, authorities say

A suspect was shot after opening fire on Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Monterey Park, authorities said.

A suspect was shot after opening fire on Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Monterey Park, authorities said.

A suspect was shot after opening fire on Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Monterey Park, authorities said.

A suspect was shot after opening fire on Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Monterey Park, authorities said.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was shot Friday morning after opening fire on Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Monterey Park, authorities said.

Deputies responded at 4:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Helen Drive, near the interchange of the 10 and 710 freeways, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect shot at the arriving deputies, who returned fire, authorities said. The suspect's condition was unknown.

All deputies were accounted for, a spokesperson said.

Helen Drive was closed at the scene as the investigation got underway.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.