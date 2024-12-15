Suspected DUI driver slams into LAPD cruiser during chase on 101 Freeway

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspected DUI driver slammed into a police cruiser early Sunday morning during a chase on the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood.

It happened just after midnight near Tujunga Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers had just started following the driver when he slammed into an LAPD SUV.

The cruiser was carrying a person who had just been placed under arrest in the backseat. Two officers and that person were taken to the hospital, but they're expected to be okay.

The DUI suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.