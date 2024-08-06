Video shows suspects scared off by dog while allegedly trying to break into LA home

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people who were apparently trying to break into a home in Woodland Hills never made it inside because they were scared off by a dog, police said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday near Maury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the suspects pull up to the home before jumping over a wall and into the backyard. Moments later, they jumped back over the wall and into the car.

The incident is being investigated as trespassing, police said.

Another home in Encino was broken into Monday as police continue to investigate more than a dozen break-ins and burglaries in the area.

Police have responded to more than a dozen burglary calls in the San Fernando Valley over the past few weeks, including another one in Encino Tuesday morning.