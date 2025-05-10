Suspended LAFD union president struggles to get into union office as he fights to clear his name

The suspended union president said he has a thumb drive that proves the money was properly spent, but when he went to drop it off at the UFLAC office, he wasn't let inside.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the elected union chapter president of Los Angeles firefighters, the week began with him being suspended because of serious accusations of "financial mismanagement."

Now, the week is ending with him fighting to clear his name.

On Monday, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) took control of the local union, officially called the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City (UFLAC).

PREVIOUS REPORT: LAFD union head suspended after allegedly spending $265K of funds without proper documentation

The president of the Los Angeles firefighters' union was suspended over accusations of financial malpractice with union money.

The IAFF accuses UFLAC President Freddy Escobar of not fully documenting how more than $265,000 in union money he spent was for union business.

"Did you ever once use any penny of union money for anything personal?" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kevin Ozebek asked Escobar on Friday morning.

"No, no," Escobar responded.

Escobar says a thumb drive he brought to the UFLAC office holds all the receipts proving the money was properly spent.

After holding a press conference, he went to drop that thumb drive off, but he wasn't allowed in the UFLAC front door.

"I don't know what to say," Escobar said as he got emotional. "An organization I would have died for is not giving me an opportunity to present to them what they have been looking for."

Escobar says he was never told he was being audited and says investigators never questioned him.

However, the IAFF told Eyewitness News otherwise.

"Mr. Escobar was repeatedly urged -- in written communication and face-to-face meetings -- to fulfill his fiduciary duties... and submit proper documentation for all expenditures," said IAFF spokesperson Ryan Heffernan.

Escobar was eventually allowed into the UFLAC office, but said that when inside, he had to hand over his union phone. He then sat in the parking lot for about an hour before driving off.

Escobar may no longer be head of the union, but he is still an LAFD firefighter. He says this week, he goes back to being a full-time captain at Fire Station Number 2 in Boyle Heights.