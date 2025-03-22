Suspicious package investigation shuts down 60 Freeway near Pomona for hours

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspicious package investigation prompted both sides of the 60 Freeway near Pomona to be shut down for hours. The northbound 71 to the westbound 60 interchange was also closed.

It started at around 9:40 a.m. near the interchange of the 71 Freeway and 60 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol handled the investigation.

Traffic was being diverted off at Phillips Ranch Road. All lanes reopened at around 4:30 p.m.

The CHP issued a Sigalert due to the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

