Family mourns loss of Long Beach mother killed in suspected DUI crash in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A family is mourning the loss of a Long Beach mother who was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Anaheim.

The collision happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night at Magnolia Avenue and Broadway, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Authorities said Suzanne Ruth Fierro was driving southbound in a red Honda when the suspect, 29-year-old Samantha Farris of Buena Park, was traveling northbound in a white sedan and turned left in front of her.

They collided in the intersection.

Fierro was still trapped in her car when paramedics arrived at the scene. She was extricated and taken to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

"There's nothing that we can do, there's no amount of money that can help heal the pain in our hearts," said Fierro's daughter Juliette Salamanca said. "People are just so selfish when they drive."

Fierro's son, Eric James Salamanca, said driving under the influence was something his mother was always against.

"She would always watch the news all the time and say, 'That's not fair. That person made a bad decision and someone loses their life,'" he said.

"She always told me, 'I'm so proud of you, my baby boy.' She always thought I was so handsome," he added.

Fierro's sudden passing has left her family in shock, struggling to comprehend life without her.

"There's no way, she can't be gone, she's my other half," said Fierro's sister.

"She taught us that the most important thing above all else is to love each other, and she never went a day without telling us how much she loved us," said Fierro's other daughter Noelle Reicherts.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help give their mother a proper burial.

"The amount of people that reached out to me and people that are helping, it just makes me so happy because I know my mom appreciates it so much," said Juliette Salamanca.

According to police, witnesses said they saw Farris drinking alcohol at a nearby eatery just before the deadly crash.

Farris was arrested and charged for felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Her blood alcohol test is still pending. She posted bond Monday.