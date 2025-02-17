Woman killed in alleged DUI crash in Anaheim, 29-year-old suspect arrested

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk following a car crash in Anaheim that left another woman dead.

The collision happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night at Magnolia Avenue and Broadway, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Authorities say the victim was driving southbound in a red Honda when the DUI suspect traveling northbound in a white sedan turned left in front of her. They collided in the intersection.

The victim, believed to be a 56-year-old Long Beach resident, was still trapped in her car when paramedics arrived at the scene. She was extricated and taken to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

According to police, witnesses said they saw the suspect drinking alcohol at a nearby eatery just before the deadly crash.

The suspect, Samantha Farris, of Buena Park, was arrested for felony DUI with additional charges pending.