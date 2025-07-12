Why sweating might get you pulled aside at airport security

Heavy perspiration can earn you a pat-down at airport security, particularly if it's pooling in intimate pouches.

It's been a sizzling summer so far in the United States and Europe, but there's one lesser-known side effect of all these high temperatures.

Ever had the machine go off and the security officer had to wave over you with the magic wand? Moistness might well have been the problem.

We asked the TSA to explain why this happens.

"Added moisture from a person's body can alter the density of clothing, so it is possible perspiration may cause our Advanced Imaging Technology machines to alarm," a spokesperson said.

"If this occurs, the passenger may need to undergo additional screening, such as a pat-down in the area of the body where the AIT alarmed, to ensure there is no threat."

Sweatiness or otherwise, TSA lines will move a little faster from now on, since on Tuesday TSA removed the requirement for all passengers to take off shoes at airport security checkpoints.

The 3.4 ounce liquid rule remains in place, but there is one TSA-approved hack that allows travelers to bring a bottle of water past the scanners.

After nearly 20 years, the TSA appears to be getting rid of the rule requiring passengers to take off their shoes.

It takes a little planning, but your beverage will undoubtedly be refreshing. Here's how it works.