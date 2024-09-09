Taco Jane's serves up delicious food and cool vibes

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. -- When you wander away from downtown San Anselmo's main street, you'll discover an unforgettable restaurant hidden away in a quiet neighborhood.

"There's nothing like Taco Jane's," longtime customer David P. Donery shares, "You walk in here. You hear the music. You see the colors...it's not your typical taqueria."

For owner Matthew "Matteo" Boussina, the restaurant business has always been in his blood.

"My father has had lots of restaurants and bars," Boussina says. "If it wasn't for my father, I wouldn't be sitting here today. My dad's definitely my hero."

Boussina also pays tribute to his mother, Jane, by naming the restaurant after her.

"I wanted to give back to my mom that gave me everything," Boussina reveals.

For 27 years, Taco Jane's has been a warm and welcoming place for families to enjoy plenty of delicious dishes and drinks.

The foundation of their food starts in the Yucatan, in the southern states of Mexico like Oaxaca.

"The food comes out and it's just this bounty of greatness," Donery declares. "It's just one of those menus that has something for everyone which is super important."

Taco Jane's, well known for seafood dishes like the customer-favorite red snapper tacos and burritos, serves up one-of-a-kind items like their "black gold" salsa.

"It's a charred, blackened tomato salsa with some raw ingredients," Boussina explains.

"My son wants to buy it by the gallon," Donery adds.

"Sure, people want the recipe, but they're not going to get it," Boussina says with a smile.

The menu also offers a wide variety of signature drinks. Aside from fresh and flavorful margaritas and cocktails, Taco Jane's also boasts a curated collection of mezcal.

"When he pulls down a bottle down, he'll know a story behind it," Donery reveals, "and it makes that tasting have some sort of depth."

"I want them to have the same experience they would have in Oaxaca," Boussina adds.

According to Boussina, 27 years later, Taco Jane's is better than it has ever been.

"It's just this living, breathing spirit that attracts people, but gives people so much joy," Boussina says.

For more information, visit their website.