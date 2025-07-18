'Tacos El Pollo' truck in Pasadena robbed; 2 suspects sought

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a taco truck in Pasadena overnight, taking about $300.

It happened around midnight Friday at the "Tacos El Pollo" truck on Rosemead and Colorado boulevards.

According to the Temple Sheriff's Station, the two suspects robbed the truck at gunpoint then took off running. A detailed description of the suspects wasn't immediately available.

On Tuesday, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said they've been seeing more taco stand robberies recently with five reported in the Wilshire, Hollywood and northeast L.A. areas. He said those incidents also involved two male suspects.

It's unclear if Pasadena's incident is somehow connected to that string of robberies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.