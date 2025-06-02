24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Monday, June 2, 2025 11:15PM
Watch: 'Destination: Disney Treasure'
Set sail on Disney Cruise Line's Disney Treasure, featuring "Coco," Marvel and Haunted Mansion-inspired experiences and more.

Come aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure.

Dine with your favorite characters from "Coco." Have drinks with the spirits at the Haunted Mansion parlor and explore the "Star Wars" cargo bay. Plus, experience the world of Marvel, Minnie and Mickey's captain's deck, the "Moana" stage show and more in "Destination: Disney Treasure."

Watch the full episode, "Destination: Disney Treasure," in the video player.

For more information or to book your travel, visit here.

