Target says it will have limited supply of Nintendo Switch 2 in-stock on Thursday

Target says it will have a very limited supply in stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 and shoppers can line up before stores open.

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes out on Thursday, June 5.

The console looks very similar to its predecessor; featuring a larger screen and the joy-cons have extra buttons on the inside.

Pre-orders sold out just two days after the it went on sale. The company said it would have to delay pre-orders because of the global tariffs.

For those who weren't able to snag the new console, Target said it will have a very limited supply in stock on Thursday.

Stores will offer The Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle on June 5.

It will also be available online the next day, June 6 -while supplies last.

Target said employees will distribute physical or digital tickets, to hold the buyer's spot. The tickets will be distributed until all tickets have been claimed or 10 minutes before the store opens, according to the company's website.

There will be a purchase limit of one product, per item, per guest for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the bundle.