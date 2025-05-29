Teacher layoffs across California prompt criticism from union, but solutions could prove complicated

Thousands of teachers and school counselors have found themselves out of work due to layoffs, but officials say complicated factors include declining enrollment and shrinking budgets.

Thousands of teachers and school counselors have found themselves out of work due to layoffs, but officials say complicated factors include declining enrollment and shrinking budgets.

Thousands of teachers and school counselors have found themselves out of work due to layoffs, but officials say complicated factors include declining enrollment and shrinking budgets.

Thousands of teachers and school counselors have found themselves out of work due to layoffs, but officials say complicated factors include declining enrollment and shrinking budgets.

As another school year comes to a close, some 3,000 California teachers and counselors have found themselves out of work due to layoffs, but officials say the complicated factors involved include declining enrollment and shrinking budgets.

In an interview with ABC7, California Teachers Association president David Goldberg said, "Member leaders are taking this up and really taking this to districts and saying, 'This is unconscionable and we will not back down around this.'"

Union leaders accuse school districts of mismanagement, ballooning administrator salaries, and not pulling from reserves.

"We have districts sometimes who lead with layoffs and have millions of dollars in reserves and say that's for a rainy (day)," Goldberg said. "It is raining now. It is pouring now."

The California Teachers Association also points to the uncertainty surrounding the federal threats to dismantle Department of Education, and the need to fight for more state funding, especially with California having the fifth largest economy in the world.

"But really, the fifth largest economy in the world? You would think we'd have the smallest class sizes in the country, right? So we need to challenge our way of thinking about this and the way this gets framed sometimes," Goldberg said.

But it may not be so easy. Ron Hacker, Santa Ana Unified School District's chief business officer, says part of the current situation is due to declining enrollment.

"There are budgetary consequences," Hacker said. "We get paid based on the number of students who are attending school. If there are fewer students, then our revenue goes down significantly."

Another major factor is pandemic funds running out -- millions of state and federal dollars, with expiration dates, that helped districts hire hundreds of teachers and dozens of counselors at the time.

"With the COVID money no longer flowing, we can't sustain having those additional teachers and additional counselors," Hacker said. "And that's why Santa Ana -- as well as other districts across California -- are finding themselves in unfortunate position of having to do layoffs."