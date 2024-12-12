Teacher sues Beverly Hills High School over claims of racism

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A teacher at Beverly Hills High is suing the school over claims of racism.

"I've actually reported to the school back in February 2022 after we came back from COVID, that my exact words were: 'We have a diversity issue on this campus and we need to talk about it,'" fashion design teacher Bella Ivory recounted.

Ivory says the issue was never addressed and that the discrimination got worse.

Ivory's attorney Brad Gage says video posted online with someone using a racial slur and highlighting Black students is clear evidence of the troubling racism on campus.

"We allege, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, racial comments, physical threats," Gage told reporters Tuesday when speaking about the lawsuit.

On Election Day, a group of students rallied in support of President-elect Donald Trump. Gage says they terrorized a Black Student Union meeting led by Ivory.

"Beverly Hills High School, and in fact the city of Beverly Hills, have demonstrated racism again and again against its students and its teachers," Gage said.

Ivory is now on leave for fear of her safety. She says school administrators told her they would meet with her, but she says that has never happened.

Gage says legal action is the only way to force the school to change.

Eyewitness News reached out to the school for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back.