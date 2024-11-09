Beverly Hills High limits students' ability to assemble amid pro-Trump demonstrations on campus

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- In the wake of boisterous demonstrations by pro-Trump students, Beverly Hills High School has limited students' ability to assemble in large groups, it was reported Friday.

The high school's principal, Drew Stewart, said in a statement, "While student political expression is an important tenet, it does have limits. Unfortunately, over the past two days there have been multiple instances of students assembling in a manner that has created a material disruption to the operation of our school, as well as the education of our students."

Students will not be allowed to assemble, create moving mobs, or form circles for the purpose of shouting, jumping, and physically contacting others, according to the statement.

This comes after a TikTok video showed dozens of students on the Beverly Hills High School campus gathered to celebrate Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Some students were even seen holding a Trump cutout, dancing, shouting and crowding into each other.

Superintendent Dr. Bergy said in a statement that safety is a priority at Beverly Hills Unified School District.

"During recent spirited demonstrations at Beverly Hills High School, staff closely monitored events and acted swiftly to de-escalate when expressions crossed into disruption, ensuring that our schools remain safe spaces for all students," said Dr. Bergy. "This moment serves as an important learning opportunity for students to understand the balance between expression and responsibility within a school setting."

School leaders said students can still express themselves politically, as long as it's in an orderly manner.

"Irrespective of our personal viewpoints around a particular issue or candidate, we all have an obligation to each other as members of the BHHS community to treat one another with dignity and kindness, and even in disagreement - with respect," said Principal Stewart.

The following parameters are in place for student speech:

Flags attached to flagpoles will not be permitted

Zero threatening, profane, or obscene language/ images may be spoken or displayed

Students may not assemble, create moving mobs, or form circles for the purpose of shouting, jumping, and physically contacting others. They also may not assemble with the intent or effect of intimidating, harassing, or displacing other students from where they stand or sit. These types of behaviors have taken place in multiple instances, resulting in students and staff being made to feel unsafe, unwelcome, and in harm's way at our school. This is unacceptable, and not allowed by California Education Code or BHUSD Board Policy.

Students must maintain civil discourse. I echo the sentiments shared by LACOE for all Los Angeles County schools: "Looking ahead, I encourage all members of our school community to come together in a spirit of unity. Let us move forward with kindness, compassion, and a shared determination to create the best possible learning environments for our young people. Their wellbeing is - and will always be - our top priority."

City News Service contributed to this report.