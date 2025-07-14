Teddy-bear-shaped object covered in apparent human remains found in Victorville, deputies say

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a bizarre object that appeared to be covered in human remains was discovered in Victorville on Sunday.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to the AMPM convenience store at Bear Valley Road and Amethyst Road after someone reported finding an object that appeared to be covered in human remains.

The teddy-bear-shaped object was left on the ground right outside of the convenience store, video shows.

The coroner's office has since picked the object up, and an investigation is underway.

Further details about where the object may have come from were not immediately available.