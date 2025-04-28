Teen driver flips, crashes alleged stolen car at end of Riverside police chase

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old girl is facing grand theft auto charges after leading Riverside police on a chase that ended in a crash.

It all started around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when officers noticed a stolen vehicle near Columbia Avenue and the 215 Freeway, according to the Riverside Police Department. The driver did not pull over and led them on a brief pursuit that made its way to the 91 Freeway.

The teen driver exited the freeway at Madison Avenue while traveling at a high rate of speed before she hit a traffic signal box and flipped down an embankment, police said. The car landed in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness.

Both the girl and a teen passenger were ejected and rushed to the hospital. They've since been released to their parents.