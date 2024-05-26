Teenage girl dies after hit by car in Newport Beach; driver arrested

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenager was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Newport Beach, and alcohol may have played a role, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

A 14-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver who hit her was at the scene when they arrived.

They later determined that alcohol appeared to be a factor. Joseph Alcazar, 30, was arrested shortly after.