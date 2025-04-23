16-year-old girl reported missing after visiting Southern California theme park

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Anaheim are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who was reported missing after visiting a Southern California theme park.

Annie Kathleen, 16, was last seen Sunday at Disney California Adventure Park, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

She was visiting the park from Calipatria with her family.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (714) 765-1900.