Investigation underway after 18-year-old shot to death in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a teenager was shot and killed in San Pedro.

The deadly incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 7th Street and Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Witnesses told police two men approached the 18-year-old victim, shot him multiple times and then ran off. The teen boy, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Authorities could not provide a motive for the shooting, including whether or not it was gang-related.