Teenagers arrested for allegedly making online threats against SoCal schools, police say

Three teenagers have recently been arrested for allegedly making online threats against schools in Riverside and Jurupa Valley.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A string of school threats posted on social media in recent weeks have mostly been found to be unsubstantiated, but some of them have led to the arrest of teenagers.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday for allegedly posting a threat on social media against Chemawa Middle School in Riverside on Friday.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the student made a second post listing the names of targeted classmates. Investigators searched her home and determined that she did not have access to weapons.

She was arrested and booked into a Riverside County juvenile detention facility.

Several schools across Southern California have received threats on social media over the past day, but none have been found to be credible so far, officials said.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday for making criminal threats against a middle school in Jurupa Valley.

The 5000 block of 42nd Street underwent a thorough investigation on Sept. 12 around 9:45 a.m. by a Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station school resource deputy regarding a criminal threat, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Additional evidence led investigators to respond to the suspect's residence in Moreno Valley Wednesday, where a search was conducted, but no weapons were located.

The boy was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of criminal threats, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Last Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media against Riverside's Arlington High School and its principal, police said. He also did not have access to any weapons.

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Office takes all threats of school violence seriously and encourages all members of our community to report any online threats or suspicious activity to law enforcement or the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center to prevent any planned acts of violence against our communities," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

None of the teenagers who were arrested have been publicly identified.

City News Service contributed to this report.

