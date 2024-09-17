Online threats against several Southern California schools not credible, authorities say

Several schools across Southern California have received threats on social media over the past day, but none have been found to be credible so far, officials said.

Officials with the Bonita Unified School District sent a message to families overnight about social media posts containing unspecified threats against schools in the La Verne and San Dimas areas.

The investigation revealed that the post "originated in schools in San Bernardino County last week," district officials said.

"Although the departments continue to investigate, they have determined that at this time there is no evidence that the posts are credible," the message read.

As a precaution, the sheriff's department deployed extra deputies to Lone Hill Middle School and San Dimas High School on Tuesday. La Verne police officers were deployed to Ramona Middle School.

There was also an increased police presence at the Bonita High School campus in La Verne.

"Late last night a social media post warning students 'not to go to BHS tomorrow' was brought to the attention of school administration and immediately reported to La Verne Police Department (LVPD). LVPD worked throughout the night and continues to actively investigate the post," read a message sent Tuesday morning.

Over in Burbank, the police department said it was aware of a social media post about a "perceived school threat." Authorities said the same message has been circulating in neighboring school districts but that "there is no evidence to suggest the threat is credible."

Meanwhile, Walter Reed Middle School in North Hollywood was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday. According to a message from the school's assistant principal to parents, it was "connected to previous messages sent regarding the unfounded threat."

The school then resumed normal operations and students and staff were said to be safe.