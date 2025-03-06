Three teens recovering after being shot at a park in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Three teenagers are recovering after being shot at an Oxnard park Tuesday night, police said.

The Oxnard Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Clara Street around 7 p.m. after one of the victims reported he had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He told officers that another victim was in an alley north of West Clara Street, according to police.

Officers then conducted a search and found two 15-year-old males who had been shot multiple times.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is being investigated by the Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jared Schacher at (805) 385-8287.