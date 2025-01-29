Tensions flare at Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting over immigration resolution

Debate erupted at the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting over a resolution to evaluate how data on undocumented immigrants and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program is collected.

Debate erupted at the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting over a resolution to evaluate how data on undocumented immigrants and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program is collected.

Debate erupted at the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting over a resolution to evaluate how data on undocumented immigrants and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program is collected.

Debate erupted at the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting over a resolution to evaluate how data on undocumented immigrants and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program is collected.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Debate erupted Tuesday at a Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting over a resolution to evaluate how data on undocumented immigrants and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program is collected, stored and protected.

Supporters argued that passing the resolution, known as Agenda Item 3.35, would be the first step in providing much-needed resources for vulnerable immigrant populations.

"Passing Item 3.35 is an important step toward not only providing protection for DACA recipients but all immigrants," said Eddie Torres with the Inland Coalition for Immigration Justice.

The resolution also directs county employees to identify existing funding sources to assist law-abiding immigrants facing deportation proceedings. It also calls for the creation of a website compiling immigration-related resources for public access.

The meeting drew a packed room, with 70 attendees and callers voicing strong opinions on both sides of the issue. A majority supported the resolution, calling it a compassionate response.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem rode alongside federal agents targeting a high-profile Venezuelan gang member on an immigration raid in the Bronx, NYC.

"By exploring funding sources and creating programs to assist them, we're leveling the playing field and giving them the tools they need to navigate the challenges they face," said Desmond Prescott, a Perris resident.

However, critics argued the resolution undermines federal law and aligns the county with sanctuary policies, which they say defy President Donald Trump's mandate to deport undocumented immigrants.

"The whole concept of this document and the requested staff resolution is yet another example of socialist, leftist and un-American resistance to the law of the land," said a Temecula resident who would only give his last name as Petrilla.

"We are going to have some accountability, guys, for a change under the Trump administration. I am pissed about what you guys have done," said Errol Koschewitz, of Riverside County.

Supervisor Manuel Perez, who co-authored the resolution with Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez, rejected claims that the measure would designate Riverside County as a "sanctuary" jurisdiction or prevent law enforcement from taking action against those who commit crimes.

President Donald Trump's immigration plans are in full swing with enhanced targeted operations. More undocumented people are being deported as ICE enforcement continues across the country

"There is no language referring to being a sanctuary county... that's you making it all up," Perez said.

The board ultimately passed the resolution, directing staff to provide the requested information by next month.