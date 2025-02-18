Tequila manufacturers in Mexico anxiously wait for resolution on looming tariffs

Tequila manufacturers in Mexico are waiting on a resolution to President Trump's threat of a 25% tariff on Mexican products brought to the U.S.

Tequila manufacturers in Mexico are anxiously waiting on a resolution to President Donald Trump's threat of a 25% tariff on Mexican products brought into the United States.

Earlier this month, Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on the tariffs after Mexico promised to reinforce its borders.

Tequila manufacturers have had to freeze their supply chains, unable to plan what they usually do months in advance.

The U.S. imported $3.8 billion worth of tequila in the first nine months of 2024. The looming tariffs are now threatening to derail the industry.

Melly Barajas, who owns Azteca Wines and Liquors, says they are afraid.

They're waiting and praying that the tariffs aren't imposed, otherwise she fears U.S. buyers will opt for other drinks.

For now, tequila manufacturers are waiting to see what happens next to plan out the next production, and focusing on expanding markets like Germany, Spain and Russia.