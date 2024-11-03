Thieves burglarize home of OC couple as they trick-or-treated with their daughter on Halloween

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Garden Grove couple is speaking out after their house was burglarized on Halloween while they were out trick-or-treating with their daughter.

Even more diabolical, they say someone followed them from their home, and flattened one of their tires to make sure they didn't return home during the break-in.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m., according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the thieves pushing a 700-pound safe to their car right in front of neighbors.

Peter Lee and Vicky Nguyen believe the thieves were already inside their gated community and followed them when they left to trick-or-treat in another neighborhood.

After discovering the flat tire, they got a call from their alarm company that their front door had just been breached. They tried to check their security cameras, but the thieves had cut the power.

"And so our next-door neighbor looked at our house and said 'oh my God your home is being robbed or burglarized' and my heart just sank. I was like, oh my God, did they take our safe? Like, what's going on?" said Nguyen.

In the video, you can even see someone walking by as the thieves load the safe into their car.

The couple says they also took jewelry and purses.

The suspects fled in a gray Chrysler by the time police arrived.

The first suspect was described by authorities as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black and white shoes, black bandana and black gloves.

The second suspect was described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, black shows, black face mask and black gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Detective Baker at (714) 741-5837.