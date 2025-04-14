Thieves ransack family-owned jewelry store in DTLA, escape with $20M worth of merchandise

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family-owned jewelry store says someone stole $20 million worth of merchandise from their business in downtown Los Angeles.

It appeared the thieves cut their way through and ransacked the business. The shop owner's son told Eyewitness News that the suspects cut through the wall of the store and then disabled the security cameras.

The incident happened overnight at the store located in the 500 block of South Broadway. Officers were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Monday, according to LAPD.

Investigators were seen canvassing the area for evidence.

It was not immediately clear how many suspects were involved.

No further details were available. The investigation is ongoing.