Thousand Oaks man sentenced to life for savage beating of 4-year-old daughter

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Thousand Oaks man has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance at parole more than three years after savagely beating his 4-year-old daughter so badly she remains in a vegetative state to this day.

Tekquan Alexander, 28, beat his 4-year-old daughter Alani on at least two separate days in November 2021, the first time punching her and beating her with a belt, according to prosecutors and court testimony. Days later he attacked the girl again after she wet the bed, first using a belt and then a stereo cable and continuing to beat her until she became unresponsive in the bathroom.

Alani was hospitalized with severe injuries that included a brain injury, subdural hematoma, spinal compression, bone fractures, and countless contusions and abrasions.

Alani was 4 at the time. Friday she turned 8 years old.

"Today is Alani's birthday and, while no punishment can undo the lifetime of challenges she will face, her family knowing her perpetrator could spend his life behind bars is a small gift of justice," said Deputy District Attorney Rikole Kelly, who prosecuted the case.

Tekquan Alexander of Thousand Oaks was arrested for a beating that left his 4-year-old daughter in critical condition. Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Alexander was convicted of torture, assault on a child causing comatose condition and corporal injury to a child, with special allegations that include the defendant was armed with and used a weapon, the victim was vulnerable, the defendant took advantage of a position of trust and great bodily injury was caused to a child under 5.

"Alani continues to suffer from profound and life-altering consequences due to the injuries sustained," according to a statement from Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "She remains paralyzed and in a vegetative state. Her condition underscores the devastating impact of these injuries, leaving her reliant on round-the-clock medical care and support for even the most basic functions."

At the time of his initial arrest, deputies searched the home and also found an unsecured assault rifle and a handgun in Alexander's bedroom.