Thousands donated to online fundraiser after 16-year-old driver killed in Dana Point crash

Nearly $18,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser after a 16-year-old driver was killed in crash involving a pickup truck with several teen occupants.

Nearly $18,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser after a 16-year-old driver was killed in crash involving a pickup truck with several teen occupants.

Nearly $18,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser after a 16-year-old driver was killed in crash involving a pickup truck with several teen occupants.

Nearly $18,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser after a 16-year-old driver was killed in crash involving a pickup truck with several teen occupants.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly $18,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser after a 16-year-old driver was killed in a Dana Point crash involving a pickup truck with several teen occupants.

The single-vehicle collision occurred Tuesday when the truck slammed into a tree near Dana Point Harbor.

The driver, Rebecca Cespedes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old Dana Hills High School student was killed and five other students were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Dana Point.

"Rebecca was a light in the lives of everyone who knew her-kind, thoughtful, full of laughter, and a free spirited soul," a statement on GoFundMe.com said. "She had big dreams, a heart full of compassion, and would do anything to bring a smile or laugh to everyone she touched. Her sudden loss has left an unimaginable void in our hearts."

The fundraiser had accumulated $17,904 from more than 350 donors as of Monday afternoon.

Ervin Antonio Ruiz Garcia was identified as one of three high school students hospitalized after the accident. His uncle said he suffered multiple injuries, including two broken ribs, and was bleeding internally.

Two other passengers received minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.