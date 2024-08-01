Thrills, chills, signature twist in director M. Night Shymalan's new film 'Trap' with Josh Hartnett

NEW YORK CITY -- "Trap" is the latest thriller from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan. This one features his real-life daughter, Saleka, plus star Josh Hartnett and of course, a creepy Shymalan twist.

Hartnett plays a father who takes his daughter to a concert to see her favorite music star. But it turns into a dangerous situation... with Hartnett's character feeling like he's about to be arrested.

"It's so fun to watch this with an audience. You know, it's meant to kind of give you permission from the very first frame to kind of say, 'Hey, you, it's okay to laugh.' I know, there's gonna be a lot of dark things here but you can laugh, and the stakes will be there," said Shymalan. "And they're going to surprise you."

Hartnett says he was drawn to the role because he likes to task risks.

"I like to push the envelope. And I think he saw in me someone who would be a partner in creating a character that is not like other characters that are out there," said Hartnett. "The audience's job is supposed to be just to enjoy this ride, which is just looking at a thriller from a completely different standpoint. It's absurd and it's also kind of amazing and fun and weird."

"Trap" also features the director's daughter, Saleka Shyamalan. She not only plays the big music star in the movie, she also wrote and produced that music, collaborating on this film with her dad.

"It was a concept that we came up with together and kind of had been talking about for, for many years, this idea of bringing music and film together in a way that felt like us," said Saleka. "And, you know, obviously coming from Indian culture and Bollywood films and then, you know, also one of our favorite films is 'Purple Rain.' And so, it was just a conversation we had over a while of how we could do this ourselves. And let's come up with something that we can make together as, you know, a father-daughter collaboration."

"Trap" is rated PG-13 and is theaters August 2nd.

