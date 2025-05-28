20th Annual Celebrating Words: Art and Literacy Festival

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural and Bookstore will be hosting the 20th Annual Celebrating Words: Art and Literacy Festival at the Global Green Generation campus in Pacoima on Saturday, May 31 from 2-7 p.m.

With over 1,000 books, the Art and Literacy festival is promoting literacy and providing community members with resources to become active readers and build their personal libraries.

This year, the festival will feature a 25-foot rock climbing wall, art workshops, music, heritage, nature, wellness, savory food, and refreshing drinks. It is also introducing student volunteer ASL interpretations in collaboration with local interpreter programs.

Here is a list of activities to expect at the 20th Annual Celebration Words: Art and Literacy Festival:

Literacy Lane: A Home of My Own, Stamp & Collage Station, Never Enough Bookmarks, Snail Mail Station, Make a Book, Let's Make Comics! Bici Arte and SOWing Greatness.

Ancestral culinary and herbology: CoCo Cocina, Native Seed Ball Making Workshop, Soothe & Bloom: Herbal Salve Making Workshop, and Sabor a Pacoima: Cooking Demo and Marigold Sugar Scrub making.

Mini Resource Fair: Otro Mundo, Indigenous Resistance: From the Jordan River to the Lacandon Jungle, Art Exhibit: Palestina en la Memoria, Art Exhibit: Sierra Arts, Talking With Plantcestors, Indigenous in Real Time, Ajupeme USA -ancient Mesoamerican ballgames, Sonido Perro Negro Cumbia, Rock Climbing Wall, ArTES,

Magnet High School - Ask A Student. Creative Resistance workshops: "We Free Us" Maze, Arte Sana, and Do-It-Yourself Light Up Card!, Phone booth.

Community Resource Fair with local organizations:

CARECEN, Child Care Resource Center, Civfx Distro, El Centro de Amistad, Guide Dogs of America,

Helping Hands Senior Foundation, Hermandad Mexicana Nacional, JM Homecare Solutions, LA Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Center - Panorama City, Los Angeles Poets Society

NAMI San Fernando, North Los Angeles County Resource Center, Penny Lane Centers

Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa, Somos Familia Valle, The GR818ERS, TreePeople and Valley Community Rollers.

For more information click here

