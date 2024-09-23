Tiffany Haddish sings Michael Jackson, teases "Girls Trip 2"

The actress-comedian, who recently launched singing career, revealed she'd love to perform at iHeart Music Festival

LAS VEGAS -- Tiffany Haddish brought the energy to the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas and teased some of her next projects.

The hilarious actress and comedian recently launched a singing career and told On The Red Carpet's Sophie Flay, she wants to perform at the festival herself someday, as the headliner!

Haddish sang Michael Jackson's "Wanna Be Starting Something" as she shared her excitement for a new song she released recently, titled "Woman Up" that was written by Grammy Award-Winner Diane Warren.

Flay asked if we could possibly see Haddish take the stage during next year's festival.

"I'll probably be up there, headlining," Haddish said. "In 2026 'cause I got to shoot Girls Trip 2 (first)."

The original "Girls Trip" was a blockbuster hit and Flay tried to get Haddish to reveal a little more about the sequel and other future projects she's working on, but Haddish jokingly refused.

"If I learned anything, (you) don't tell the reporters or the press what's coming out. Let them catch it on they own and then talk about it once it's out, because you be snitchin' girl!"