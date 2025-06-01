Deputies searching for missing 46-year-old man last seen in Palmdale on Friday

The 46-year-old man's family says he was diagnosed with a mental illness, and they're worried about his well-being.

The 46-year-old man's family says he was diagnosed with a mental illness, and they're worried about his well-being.

The 46-year-old man's family says he was diagnosed with a mental illness, and they're worried about his well-being.

The 46-year-old man's family says he was diagnosed with a mental illness, and they're worried about his well-being.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Todd Anthony Kukuczka was last seen in Palmdale on 43rd Street East around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

His family says he was diagnosed with a mental illness, and they're worried about his well-being.

They say the 46-year-old might be heading to a neighborhood in the 37000 block of Bunker Court in Palmdale.

He's described as a white man, 5'10", 153 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and black sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies right away at 323-890-5500.