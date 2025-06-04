Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill bring Stephen King story to the big screen with 'The Life of Chuck'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The new movie, "The Life of Chuck," is based on a 2020 novella by Stephen King. There's joy, mystery, beauty, wonder...plus death...and what looks like the destruction of Earth. It is a Stephen King story, after all!

"The Life of Chuck" tells the story of Charles Krantz, or as the film's star Tom Hiddleston says, "Who the hell is Chuck? He keeps turning up on the billboard. What does it mean? Like, 39 great years. And I felt so in the front row of that experience of the mystery of Chuck and wanted to know about him, too."

You'll get to know Chuck from the end of his life at 39 to his life as a child, living with his grandparents in what may be a haunted house. Writer-director Mike Flanagan says the story begins at the end.

"It was something that leapt out at me from the page, you know? Stephen King built that structure, I think, so wisely to talk about how life only makes sense when you look back," said Flanagan.

The film also looks forward to what may be the end of the world. As it plays out, we see "Chuck" at several ages.

Mark Hamill, who plays his grandfather, marveled at what Flanagan did with King's story.

"I'm thinking, 'Oh, it's based on a Stephen King novel.' Between his reputation and Mike's, I'm expecting, you know, the horror supernatural epic of all time and I was unprepared when I read it," said Hamill.

And for young actor Benjamin Pajak, the curious kid who acts alongside Hamill, the experience playing a "young Tom Hiddleston" opposite a "Star Wars" legend like Hamill is beyond belief.

"Yes! I'm very, very lucky and honored to say that and I'm kind of freaking out inside," said Pajak.

"The Life of Chuck" is in theaters Friday.