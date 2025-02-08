Endurance athlete and world record holder helping wildfire victims recover mentally and emotionally

After the devastating wildfires, there's still a daily need to rebuild mentally and emotionally. It's why Tom Jones, who's arguably the best athlete you've never heard of, is stepping in to help: "We're all in this together."

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- If there's anyone who knows about the scars of a fire, it's Tom Jones.

He remembers one particular moment from 40 years ago during his time as a Marine.

"I was ordered to go to the burn pit and burn the classified materials," he said. "I dumped the accelerant on, and the burn pit explodes. I get thrown back in the explosion, accelerant went all over me ... I catch on fire."

Jones joined the Marines because it provided structure, discipline and integrity, things he lacked during his childhood. He was removed from his home at the age of 12 after being physically abused.

Five years after that, he ran away from a home where he said he faced even more abuse. Now, he's running for a different reason.

At 62, Jones is arguably the best athlete you've never heard of.

He's a seven-time Muay Thai world champion, a world record holder in endurance paddle boarding, and you won't believe why he ran 121 marathons in 121 consecutive days.

"I ran from my home in Huntington Beach, California, I was the Grand Marshal for the 4th of July parade with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and I literally started the parade running, and I'm waving at people along the way, and the parade stops, and I kept running to New York," he recalled.

So why did he run over 3,000 miles? He did it to raise money for the Orangewood Children's Home in Orange County so those children could having something Jones didn't have growing up: a playground.

"When we dedicated that playground, and I saw those kids playing on it, right then and there, my life was changed forevermore," said Jones. "My compass was pointed ... this is what I'm going to do for the rest of my life."

That compas led him to write "Quitproof," a best-selling book in which Jones offers a manual on how others to navigate through trauma using a scientific system called "post traumatic growth."

"Most therapies are therapies that teach you how to cope and stay under water," he said. "Our program with post traumatic growth teaches you how to rise above it, and become a stronger, better human being because of it."

Now, Jones is offering his trusted online program free to anyone impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

"I know what it's like firsthand to be in a fire and catch on fire, and I know firsthand what it's like to lose everything, lose your parents, lose your home. We're all in this together. Lets help each other, and that's the way that we're going to, not only survive, but thrive."

