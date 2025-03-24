Topanga Canyon Blvd. repaving project gets underway; traffic delays expected amid bottleneck

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drivers were urged to expect traffic delays as a repaving project got underway Monday morning on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

The street's right lane in the northbound direction will be affected through Friday, according to Caltrans.

The ongoing closure began at 5:30 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect until 5:30 a.m. March 31, the agency said, affecting the lane on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at these locations:

--Calvert Street

--Califa Street

--Lanark Street

--Chase Street

--Streetrathern Street

--Schoenborn Street

--Plummer Street

--Parthenia Street

--Wyandotte Street

--Cohasset Street

"Motorists are reminded to slow down in the construction work areas and follow the posted speed limits," Caltrans said in a statement. "During the continuous closures, driveways to homes and businesses will remain accessible."

Drivers can view current traffic closures before they leave for their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

Residents and businesses near Topanga Canyon Boulevard wer advised to anticipate noise, vibrations, and dust associated with construction activities.

The work is part of a project to repave the boulevard, officially designated as State Route 27, and upgrade curb ramps, pedestrian push buttons, and bus pads in the San Fernando Valley and through the unincorporated area of Topanga. The work zone spans more than 18 miles from Pacific Coast Highway to Devonshire Street in Chatsworth.