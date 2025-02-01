Topanga residents protest location of Palisades Fire debris collection site

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A protest was held Friday over the location of a staging site in Topanga where the Environmental Protection Agency says it's sorting and packaging hazardous waste from the Palisades Fire.

The city of Malibu said the site is not a disposal or storage site, but many residents are still upset over the location.

Residents who spoke with Eyewitness News Friday said they feel blindsided by the announcement to place the site at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.

Residents are concerned over possible threats to the ecosystem and air quality. During the protest, they shared concerns with the EPA.

According to details posted on city of Malibu's website, the EPA is conducting Phase 1 of the cleanup where EPA teams are removing hazardous household waste - like propane tanks, batteries and household chemicals that need to be properly handled.

"Teams are temporarily bringing collected materials to the Topanga site, sorting and repacking them safely, and then promptly transporting them out of the area for final disposal," according to a statement from the city of Malibu. "All of this activity is following strict federal guidelines."

The EPA says it will "ensure the area will be left as we found it."

"The Topanga site is only for the first Phase materials - burn debris removal in Phase 2 will bypass this site entirely and go straight to disposal," the city of Malibu said.

Residents are asking for more transparency and question if their health and safety is being prioritized.

"How will we know that the EPA truly do leave this landscape and this ecosystem as they found it?" filmmaker and climate activist Bonnie Wright asked.

"As a community we feel totally blindsided that this has just happened and really all we have is each other, as we're doing right now rallying together," Wright added.

An EPA spokesperson said the agency tested the soil and will test it again after the work is complete. The EPA also said the ground will be padded with thick layers of material to keep any hazardous waste from spilling.

In addition, the agency says it will monitor the air and use water trucks to keep dust down.

The EPA said the site was chosen based on discussions with federal and state first responders and city and county leaders.

The EPA has 30 days to complete the work at the site.