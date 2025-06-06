Torrance 9-year-old and his father detained by ICE, facing deportation, reports say

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Several Torrance residents are demanding answers after a 9-year-old boy stopped showing up to school only to be found in federal immigration custody.

According to reports, Martir Garcia Lara and his father were taken into custody on May 29 and have since been transferred to an immigration facility in Texas.

Officials reportedly plan to deport them to Honduras.

Congressman Ted Lieu issued a statement on the reports, saying he's "deeply troubled."

"I am deeply troubled by reports that ICE detained a fourth-grade student from Torrance Elementary and separated the child from his father at an immigration hearing," read the statement. "ICE has not given a reason for their actions. I urge ICE to provide an explanation as soon as possible, and to inform us how they are taking care of the child. We are monitoring this situation closely and will work with local and federal officials to reunite the child with his family."

The Torrance Unified School District told Eyewitness News its aware of the reports regarding the student.

"At this time, we are unable to confirm those details and are actively working with the family and authorities to understand the facts of the situation," said the district.

"Out of respect for the student's privacy and to avoid spreading unverified information, we are not able to share any further information at this time."

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.