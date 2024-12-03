Person shot and killed by police in Torrance

An investigation was launched after police shot and killed a person in Torrance.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was launched after police shot and killed a person in Torrance on Monday.

Officers were investigating a "suspicious circumstances call" in the 2900 block of Oregon Court, according to the Torrance Police Department.

At some point, police said a "subject was contacted and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Footage from AIR7 showed a white canopy apparently covering a body in the middle of the street. A car with its doors and trunk opened also appeared to be part of the investigation.

Two women - visibly emotional - later arrived at the scene and spoke with officers.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released. The shooting and investigation impacted traffic into the nearby business park.

"We recognize the seriousness of this incident and understand the concerns it raises within our community," police said in a statement. "Our commitment to transparency and accountability remains steadfast. We appreciate the community members' patience as we investigate this incident."